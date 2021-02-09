Critical Review: Zoom Telephonics (NASDAQ:MINM) vs. Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) and Zoom Telephonics (NASDAQ:MINM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sunworks and Zoom Telephonics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks 0 1 0 0 2.00 Zoom Telephonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunworks presently has a consensus target price of $0.38, indicating a potential downside of 98.12%. Given Sunworks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Zoom Telephonics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunworks and Zoom Telephonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks $59.83 million 8.06 -$9.19 million ($2.07) -9.77 Zoom Telephonics $37.61 million 3.09 -$3.28 million N/A N/A

Zoom Telephonics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunworks.

Risk & Volatility

Sunworks has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoom Telephonics has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Sunworks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of Zoom Telephonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sunworks and Zoom Telephonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks -33.07% -133.44% -39.60% Zoom Telephonics -8.41% -34.53% -13.74%

Summary

Sunworks beats Zoom Telephonics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects. In addition, it offers a range of installation services, including design, system engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services to its solar energy customers. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Roseville, California.

About Zoom Telephonics

Zoom Telephonics, Inc., together with its subsidiary, designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems and gateways, multimedia over coax adapters, digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics. The company sells its products through retailers and distributors, Internet and telephone service providers, value-added resellers, PC system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as through a direct sales force and independent sales agents. ZoomTelephonics, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

