Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $408.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will post sales of $408.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $406.80 million. Crocs posted sales of $262.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crocs.

Get Crocs alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $77.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $78.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $2,516,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,274,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,600 shares of company stock worth $3,390,246. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,859,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,824,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Read More: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.