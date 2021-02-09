Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.53

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.53 and last traded at $79.53, with a volume of 8240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.81.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CROX. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day moving average of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $2,516,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,274,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 48,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,246 over the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Crocs by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Crocs by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

