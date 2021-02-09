Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,352 shares during the quarter. Crown accounts for approximately 1.3% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Crown worth $26,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Crown by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,262,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,258,000 after purchasing an additional 402,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,749,000 after purchasing an additional 54,718 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,097,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,108,000 after purchasing an additional 202,515 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,461,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,321,000 after purchasing an additional 83,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in Crown by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,219,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,711,000 after acquiring an additional 253,398 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.38.

Shares of Crown stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $92.97. 4,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,096. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $101.40. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.69.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

