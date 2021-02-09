Crust (CRU) Trading Up 12.7% Over Last Week

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, Crust has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $16.90 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $10.41 or 0.00022418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008079 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,622,908 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

Crust Coin Trading

Crust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

