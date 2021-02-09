Cryptaur Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,627.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $5,627.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cryptaur

CPT is a token. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,980,371,437 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

