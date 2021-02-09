CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Hits One Day Volume of $97,488.00

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 64.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market cap of $284,795.37 and approximately $97,488.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded up 80.3% against the dollar. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00048962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.13 or 0.00239699 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00066877 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00060819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00078986 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00194176 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange . The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars.

