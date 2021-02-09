CryptoCarbon (CCRB) Hits Market Capitalization of $263,246.38

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 9th. One CryptoCarbon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoCarbon has a total market cap of $263,246.38 and approximately $1,183.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoCarbon has traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.73 or 0.01056467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00049608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,533.65 or 0.05465696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00022928 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00016671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00030363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00039337 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Profile

CCRB is a coin. CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk . CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoCarbon is an Ethereum-based token issued using the EToken Protocol, which is a set of Ethereum smart contracts. It has a adjustable token supply. CryptoCarbon is backed by CRYPTOCARBON GLOBAL LTD and it is currently accepted for many services and products sold by a UK based company BEE-ONE UK LTD. “

Buying and Selling CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoCarbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoCarbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

