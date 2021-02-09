Cryptocean Trading 11% Higher This Week (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001779 BTC on exchanges. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $6.74 million and $6,493.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00059002 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $543.88 or 0.01176165 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00056643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,626.78 or 0.05680486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00025043 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00017642 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00044226 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00031431 BTC.

CRON is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

