CryptoFlow Trading 2,015.7% Higher This Week (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $95,264.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded up 2,015.7% against the US dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00050422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.55 or 0.00284482 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00085830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00067484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00090033 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00062604 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

CryptoFlow can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.