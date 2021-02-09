CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Hits New 12-Month High at $127.66

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $127.66 and last traded at $127.61, with a volume of 2236 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.18.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.86. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $273,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,134.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $247,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,153.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $750,585 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 367,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,133,000 after acquiring an additional 99,184 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,944,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.