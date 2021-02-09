CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $430-490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.00 million.CTS also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.20-1.60 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

NYSE CTS opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. CTS has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.79.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

