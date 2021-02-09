CTS (NYSE:CTS) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.20-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $430-490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.04 million.CTS also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.20-1.60 EPS.

CTS stock opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.64. CTS has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTS shares. TheStreet raised CTS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

