CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Trading Up 3.4%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF)’s share price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 18,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 23,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68.

About CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF)

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for CubicFarm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubicFarm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.