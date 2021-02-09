Cubiex Hits 1-Day Volume of $11,861.00 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Cubiex has a total market capitalization of $543,208.04 and $11,861.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cubiex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cubiex has traded 132.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.98 or 0.00234837 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00067421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00066540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 69.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00091010 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00061590 BTC.

Cubiex Coin Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com . Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cubiex

Cubiex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cubiex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cubiex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

