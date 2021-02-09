Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $98.99

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.99 and last traded at $98.98, with a volume of 3789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.88 and its 200 day moving average is $78.82.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

