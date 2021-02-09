Curve DAO Token (CRV) Hits One Day Volume of $321.01 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $725.14 million and approximately $321.01 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for about $3.32 or 0.00007198 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00059251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.59 or 0.01082400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00055527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.51 or 0.05606085 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00025692 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00017642 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00031745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00041585 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,429,465,269 coins and its circulating supply is 218,259,719 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

