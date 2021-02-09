CUTcoin Price Tops $0.0760 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 50.4% against the dollar. One CUTcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0760 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $9.77 million and $841.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00042398 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.78 or 0.00423666 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011004 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010847 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008393 BTC.

CUTcoin Token Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 132,564,370 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,564,370 tokens. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.