cVault.finance (CORE) Price Up 49.6% Over Last Week

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 25.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $68.21 million and $6.72 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 49.6% against the dollar. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for about $6,821.25 or 0.14752379 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00050879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.99 or 0.00248683 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00087339 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00069685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00093679 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00063589 BTC.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

cVault.finance Token Trading

cVault.finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.