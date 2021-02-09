cVault.finance Hits One Day Volume of $3.82 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 22.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $58.16 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $5,816.10 or 0.12456884 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00049924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.99 or 0.00203442 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00061894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00063072 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00194194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00069660 BTC.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

cVault.finance Token Trading

cVault.finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

