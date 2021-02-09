CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Trading 6% Higher

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) traded up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.01. 163,931 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 70,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVD Equipment stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI owned 0.20% of CVD Equipment as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

About CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.