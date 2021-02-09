CyberMiles 1-Day Volume Tops $2.92 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $8.62 million and $2.92 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.85 or 0.00361640 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00041668 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,519.96 or 0.99636192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00030748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00082007 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001449 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles

CyberMiles Coin Trading

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.