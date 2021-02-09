CyberMiles (CMT) Hits Market Cap of $9.34 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $9.34 million and $3.13 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.70 or 0.00408101 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00044608 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,301.99 or 1.00137657 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00032386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00092934 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001436 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CyberMiles Coin Trading

CyberMiles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

