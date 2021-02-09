Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CYM.V) (CVE:CYM) Shares Up 27.7%

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CYM.V) (CVE:CYM)’s share price shot up 27.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.30. 368,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the average session volume of 102,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock has a market cap of C$13.84 million and a P/E ratio of -13.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20.

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CYM.V) Company Profile (CVE:CYM)

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam products worldwide. It provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and automotive and blast mitigation products under the SmartMetal brand name. It serves defense and military, automotive and transportation, architectural, and other application.

