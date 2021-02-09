CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.00

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $2.75. CytRx shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 168,907 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00.

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

