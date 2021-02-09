DA Davidson Increases Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $128.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.00% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

NYSE:QTWO traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.37 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Q2 has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $143.75.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $5,319,500.00. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $1,296,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,277,386.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 242,022 shares of company stock valued at $28,528,537 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Q2 by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Q2 by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Q2 by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 7.5% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

