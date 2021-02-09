Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $49.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

NYSE:DNMR traded up $1.96 on Tuesday, hitting $57.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,059. Danimer Scientific has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $62.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNMR. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,189,000. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meredian Holdings Group, Inc, doing business as Danimer Scientific, manufactures and supplies biopolymers. It provides polyhydroxyalkanoates biodegradable plastics, additives, aqueous coatings, extrusion coatings, extrusion lamination materials, film resins, hot melt adhesives, injection molding resins, and thermoforming resins.

