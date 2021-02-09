DAO Maker (DAO) Price Hits $3.42

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. DAO Maker has a market cap of $56.06 million and $51.34 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for $3.42 or 0.00007298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.98 or 0.00234837 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00067421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00066540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 69.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00091010 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00061590 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

DAO Maker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

