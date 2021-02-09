DAOBet (BET) Trading Up 40.3% Over Last Week

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. DAOBet has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $925.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 40.3% higher against the US dollar. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,276.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.76 or 0.01097225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.51 or 0.00470033 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00036124 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002376 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About DAOBet

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

