DAOstack (GEN) Trading 40.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One DAOstack token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and $162,964.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 40.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,089.11 or 0.99978241 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00032129 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00095350 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000208 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAOstack

