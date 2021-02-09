Darden Restaurants (DRI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) in the last few weeks:

1/27/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $123.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $137.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Darden Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

1/19/2021 – Darden Restaurants is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Darden Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

12/23/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $115.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $124.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $103.00 to $123.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $112.00 to $136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $115.00 to $123.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/21/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $124.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $115.00 to $125.00.

12/21/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $130.00.

12/18/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $115.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Darden Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

12/14/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of -134.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.86.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,714.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,302. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 40,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

