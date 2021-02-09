Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $137.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.56.

DRI opened at $130.27 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $234,714.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,302. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

