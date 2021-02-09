Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.29

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.29 and last traded at $71.70, with a volume of 7733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.80.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.76.

In other news, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 13,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $628,438.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,572,391.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $924,219.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,138.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,813 shares of company stock worth $1,562,978 in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 26.1% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 648,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,376,000 after purchasing an additional 134,436 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

