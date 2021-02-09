Dash Market Capitalization Achieves $1.32 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $1.00 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $132.83 or 0.00283673 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00033457 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003898 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $785.93 or 0.01678426 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000045 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,966,283 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

