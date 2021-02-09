DATA Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.85 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 31.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, DATA has traded up 59.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DATA token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. DATA has a market cap of $8.85 million and approximately $264,889.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00054747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $482.00 or 0.01030392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.63 or 0.05384173 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00045912 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00016499 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00030045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00039569 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official website is data.eco

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

