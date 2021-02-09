Databroker Market Capitalization Achieves $1.94 Million (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Databroker token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $182.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded 84.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00055943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $493.71 or 0.01048747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053247 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.83 or 0.05499243 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00023843 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00016878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00030777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00039911 BTC.

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

Databroker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

