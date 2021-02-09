Datacoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.00 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Datacoin has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar. Datacoin has a total market cap of $18,375.98 and approximately $4.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000195 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00019063 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 88.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

