Datamine (DAM) Market Cap Tops $382,125.99

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 37.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, Datamine has traded down 32.9% against the dollar. One Datamine token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. Datamine has a total market cap of $382,125.99 and approximately $34,493.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00088031 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002582 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Datamine is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,765,452 tokens. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

Datamine can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

