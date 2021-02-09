Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.83

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.83 and last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 8813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Davide Campari-Milano currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.