Dawn Protocol Market Cap Tops $9.21 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $9.21 million and approximately $518,914.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00049735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.66 or 0.00231303 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00068256 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00066595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 61.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00093087 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00061957 BTC.

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,507,775 tokens. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

Dawn Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

