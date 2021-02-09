Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.02

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.02 and traded as high as $3.15. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 114,608 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

