DDKoin Trading 6.7% Higher This Week (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002256 BTC on exchanges. DDKoin has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $53,999.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DDKoin has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00009407 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00014293 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008148 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001312 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001564 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001050 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

DDKoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

