DecentBet Tops One Day Trading Volume of $826.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 108.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. DecentBet has a market cap of $128,281.60 and approximately $826.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DecentBet has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00054703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $477.15 or 0.01032227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.77 or 0.05386135 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00045923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00022215 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00016512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00030097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00039269 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

