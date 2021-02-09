Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 87.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market capitalization of $37.16 million and approximately $12.65 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 87.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decentralized Vulnerability Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00055943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.71 or 0.01048747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053247 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.83 or 0.05499243 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00023843 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00016878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00030777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00039911 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Token Profile

DVP is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 tokens. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.