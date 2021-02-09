Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) (LON:DPH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,780.00

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) (LON:DPH) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and last traded at GBX 3,762 ($49.15), with a volume of 86157 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,696 ($48.29).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,560.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,335.04. The company has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 112.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69.

In related news, insider Ian Page sold 300,000 shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,450 ($45.07), for a total transaction of £10,350,000 ($13,522,341.26).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

