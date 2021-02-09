DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Trading 99% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 99% higher against the dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $5.05 million and $1.15 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00048815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.22 or 0.00235376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00056814 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.64 or 0.01047813 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053515 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DBC is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

