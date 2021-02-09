Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 6.4% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,382,536,000 after buying an additional 646,460 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,314,000 after purchasing an additional 427,694 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,861,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,585,000 after purchasing an additional 362,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.77. 7,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,361. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $317.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.