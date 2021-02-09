Dego Finance Market Cap Hits $11.02 Million (DEGO)

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Dego Finance has a market cap of $11.02 million and $1.14 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dego Finance token can currently be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00003725 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dego Finance has traded 58.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00049924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.99 or 0.00203442 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00061894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00063072 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00194194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00069660 BTC.

About Dego Finance

Dego Finance’s total supply is 9,893,279 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,336,819 tokens. Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance

