Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAL stock opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $59.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.68.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

