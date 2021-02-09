DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.60

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

DNACF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DeNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DeNA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $365.19 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that DeNA Co., Ltd. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

DeNA Company Profile

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

